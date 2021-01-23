National Girl Child Day 2021: So as India observes National Girl Child Day, here are some motivating and inspirational wishes, messages, greetings and quotes to share on this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Girl Child Day is observed on January 24 every year to spread awareness about the girl child and the inequalities and discrimination they face in modern society. Through National Girl Child Day, the central government via special advertisements and events aims to spread awareness among society to treat girl children equally and educate them.

The first National Girl Child Day was observed in 2008 as a part of the initiative launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. So as India observes its 13th National Girl Child Day, here are some motivating and inspirational wishes, messages, greetings and quotes to share on this day:

National Girl Child Day 2021 Wishes and Messages:

On the occasion of National Day of the Girls Child, let us recognize the rights of girls and also the problems they face around the globe to give them a better life, a better future

Without a Girl Child in Your Family, You Cannot Have Prosperity, Happiness and Glory, Always Respect Her and Care for Her. Happy National Girl Child Day.

It has been a long the girl child has been discriminated against. It has been a long that they have been suffering. Let us get their honor back and make it a Happy National Day of the Girls Child

The Happiest Moment Is When Your Daughter Is Born and the Happiest Journey Is to See Her Grow.

If You Are Gifted With a Girl Child Then Surely God Loves You the Most Because She Is a Son Who Will Stand With You Always and Also a Daughter Who Will Take Care of You.

The world will be a better place to live the day the girl child is as happy as the other gender... Let us work in synergy to make this dream come true. Happy National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives

Don’t think they are inferior because, in reality, they are superior. Happy National Girl Child Day

The Best Thing That You Can Do for a Girl Child Is to Give Her a Safe Environment to Grow, Study and Do Things She Like…. Happy National Girl Child Day.

One of the best blessings I’ve at any point gotten is my little girl. Happy Day of Girls

National Girl Child Day 2021 Quotes:

Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice

The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will

A girl should be two things: who and what she wants

We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave - to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential

A baby girl is one of the most beautiful miracles in life, one of the greatest joys we can ever know, and one of the reasons why there is a little extra sunshine, laughter and happiness in your world today

And though she be but little, she is fierce

To save a girl is to save generations!

Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That's what little girls are made of

If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman

When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous

