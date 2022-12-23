National Farmer's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On Kisan Diwas

Popularly known as Kisan Diwas, farmer's day is celebrated on December 23 every year across the country. This special day is observed to pay respect and gratitude and acknowledge the efforts made by the farmers of the country. The day also marks the birth anniversary of "Champion of Peasants" former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

To recognise his extensive contributions made in the sector of agriculture, the government declared his birth anniversary as Kisan Diwas on December 23 in 2001. On this special day, we bring you wishes and messages to share with your friends and families and aware of the contributions made by the farmers.

National Farmer's Day 2022: Wishes

Best wishes to all the farmers around the world who work on acres to eat happily in our home. Happy Farmer's Day 2022.

Working outside for long periods in all kinds of climates ignoring the scorching heat or the stormy rain and the bending and crouching needed for harvesting.

The best way to respect a farmer is to respect his produce by not wasting it…Happy Farmer’s Day!

You are really blessed if you are a farmer because you are doing the most wonderful job in the world.. to grow food for others. Happy Farmer’s Day!

National Farmer's Day 2022: Messages

Farmers are the backbone of a country and you can’t stand straight if your backbone is broken. The life of a farmer is very tough as he works very hard day and night in all seasons for us. Happy Farmer's Day!

I am really proud to be born in a nation where agriculture is the soul…. Best wishes on Farmer’s Day to you.

A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud. Happy Farmer's Day!

If the farmer is rich, then so is the nation. Happy Farmer's Day!

National Farmer's Day 2022: Quotes

"The farmer has to be an optimist or he wouldn’t still be a farmer." - Will Rogers

"The discovery of agriculture was the first big step toward a civilized life." - Arthur Keith

"A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud." -Amit Kalantri

"My grandfather used to say that once in your life you need a doctor, a lawyer, a policeman, and a preacher. But every day, three times a day, you need a farmer." - Brenda Schoepp

"Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man." - George Washington