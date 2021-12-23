New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on December 23, people across India celebrate National Farmers' Day, also known as Kisan Diwas. The day is observed to pay respect and acknowledge the contribution of farmers in our lives. Apart from that, the day also marks the birth anniversary of Choudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India.

In order to recognise Chaudhary Charan Singh's contributions to the agriculture sector and the welfare of farmers, the government of India in 2001, decided to commemorate Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday as Kisan Diwas. Charan Singh played an important role in the upliftment and development of Indian farmers and the agriculture sector.

The day creates awareness among people about the importance of farmers and the agriculture sector in India's development. On this day awareness campaigns and drives are organised across the country to inform people about the role of farmers and their contribution to the economy.

In this article, we have curated wishes and quotes that you can share with your family and friends on the occasion of Farmers Day.

Kisan Diwas 2021 wishes:

*They are the ones who put their heart and soul into the soil to give it life and give us food. Let us thank them for their efforts and salute their hard work. Happy Farmers' Day.

*Kisan Diwas is a reminder to everyone that we must respect, thank and appreciate the hard work of our farmers who work hard to give us food.

*Farmers are the real heroes because with their dedication and effort, they turn barren land into a land that produces food. Let us salute them on Farmers' Day.

*Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan! Desh ki mitti ko apne khoon pasene se jo seenche woh hai kisan!

*The best way to respect a farmer is to respect his produce by not wasting it. Happy Farmers' Day.

*The hard work of a farmer is consistent in every weather and season and that’s why we have food on our plates every day. Happy Farmers' Day.

*The first and the foremost person we should thank for the food on our plates are the farmers. Warm wishes on Farmers' Day.

National Farmers' Day 2021 Quotes:

*"If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country" : MS Swaminathan

*"It is only the farmer who faithfully plants seeds in the Spring, who reaps a harvest in the Autumn" : B.C. Forbes

*“Farming is a profession of hope” : Brian Brett

*"I have frequently pointed out that the future belongs to nations with grains and not guns": M. S. Swaminathan

*Farmers are the backbone of our country. Let's pay our tribute to them on this special occasion. Happy National Farmers' Day

*Kisan Diwas is an important day as it celebrates the contribution of farmers who feed us. Happy Farmers' Day!

