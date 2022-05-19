New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on the third Friday of May, people across the globe observe National Endangered Species Day, and this year the day will be celebrated on May 20. The day is observed to create awareness among people about endangered species and the ways through which we can protect them. This year, it marks the 16th National Endangered Species Day.

The day was established by the US Senate, and later in 2006, the historic National Endangered Species Day began. In order to provide shed light on the prevention of these Endangered Species, the Endangered Species Act of 1973 was officially signed into law on December 28.

While talking about India, then as per the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, people are not allowed to hunt wildlife animals to eliminate the risk of endangered species extinction.

National Endangered Species Day 2022: History

During the year, the 1960s and 1970s, people raised concerns over the well-being of animals. Seeing the concern of people, the Endangered Species Act of 1973 came into existence. This act aimed in raising awareness regarding endangered species and also the need for conservation and rehabilitation for all endangered species.

As the day is just around the corner, here we bring you inspirational quotes by famous people.

Endangered species are our friends—Yao Ming

The snow leopard is absolutely magnificent. It represents really what endangered species are all about—Jack Hanna

The children and nature movement is fueled by this fundamental idea: the child in nature is an endangered species, and the health of children and the health of the Earth are inseparable—Richard Louv

The real threat to whales is whaling, which has endangered many whale species—Dave Barry

My biggest concern and main engagement with UNEP is focused on endangered species and illegal wildlife trade - mostly elephants, rhinos, etc—Yaya Toure

I believe our biggest issue is the same biggest issue that the whole world is facing, and that's habitat destruction—Steve Irwin

The most important thing is to preserve the world we live in. Unless people understand and learn about our world, habitats, and animals, they won't understand that if we don't protect those habitats, we'll eventually destroy ourselves—Jack Hanna

The wildlife and its habitat cannot speak, so we must and we will—Theodore Roosevelt

What is a fish without a river? What is a bird without a tree to nest in? What is an Endangered Species Act without any enforcement mechanism to ensure their habitat is protected? It is nothing—Jay Inslee

Conserving habitats is a wellspring for the next industrial revolution—Janine Benyus

