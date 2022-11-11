National Education Day 2022: Why Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's Birth Anniversary Is Observed As Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas

EDUCATION is the prime right of every individual which helps in shaping one's life, providing stability and helping in making better decisions. National Education Day is celebrated on November 11 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the First Education Minister of India, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, who was a scholar, freedom fighter and educationist and contributed significantly to the education system of independent India.

Also known as Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas, this special day honours Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for his exceptional role and contributions to the Indian education system. The Ministry of Human Resource Development on September 11, 2008, announced that "The ministry has decided to commemorate the birthday of this great son of India by recalling his contributions to the cause of education in India. November 11 every year, from 2008 onwards will be celebrated as National Education Day, with declaring it as a holiday."

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was born on November 11, 1888, was a National activist, Islamic theologian, and writer and became the first minister of Education in the Indian government. Commonly known as 'Maulana Azad', he wrote numerous books which include India Wins Freedom, Ghubar-e-Khatir, Tazikrah, and Tarjumanul Quran amongst others.

In 1989, the Ministry of Minority Affairs of the central government of India set up the Maulana Azad Education Foundation to promote education in backward sections of society on his birth anniversary. The Ministry provides an integrated five-year fellowship, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Fellowship, under which students of minority communities can pursue higher studies in the form of financial assistance.

Numerous institutions are named after him such as Maulana Azad Medical Collge in New Delhi, the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in Bhopal, the Maulana Azar College, Maulana Abul Kala Azad Institute of Asian Studies and many others across the country.

The tomb of Maulana Azad is located next to Jama Masjid in Delhi and he is celebrated as one of the founders and greatest sponsors of the Jamia Milia Islamia. His tomb is a landmark and witnesses a large number of visitors annually.