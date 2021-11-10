New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "We must not for a moment forget, it is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen." These are the words of the first Minister for Education in India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

And on his birth anniversary, which is November 11, the ace politician has been honoured with a special day dedicated to him known as the National Education Day. Maulana Azad has immensely contributed to the education for the countrymen.

He was not just the first education minister of our country, but he also served as India’s first Vice President. Celebrating this day, people hold seminars, workshops, essay-writing competitions etc to promote the importance of education.

Therefore, here we are with some quotes, wishes and more for the special day which you can share with your close ones.

Education made the most unimaginable things possible. Today, I applaud each and every person who shares or receives it.

Education has a power to change someone’s life. Happy education day.

Never miss an opportunity to educate a child. Happy education day.

Happy education day. Let’s hope for a beautiful educated county.

Even when no other asset of life works for you, your knowledge will. So never stop gaining it!

Let us take an oath to educate at least one child in this lifetime. Happy education day to all of you.

Happy education day to all of you. May education shows you the way to live a good life.

We all are born humans, but it is education that teaches us to be humane. Happy Education Day.

Wishing you a happy education day. May education bring light to your life.

An educated person can help to make an educated nation. Happy education day.

On this Education Day, let’s acknowledge the true purpose of education and be the best version of ourselves.

Happy education day to you all. I hope your education takes you to a better place.

Education is a way that takes you to success. Happy education day to you all.

Happy education day. I hope you have a good and successful life.

Happy education day my dear students. I hope you all shine brightly in whatever you do in your life. Have a good day.

Dear students, Happy education day. May you get success in whatever you do.

I wish you a very happy education day. Spread the knowledge of your education to the world.

Dear students, I hope you realize the power education has given you. Always try to use it wisely. A very Happy education day to you all.

My dear students, Happy education day. I am lucky to share my knowledge with you all.

I may have forgotten some of the lessons you have taught me, but I will never forget your dedication to educating us. Happy Education Day.

My heartiest respect and best wishes to you on this Education Day. Your guidance and influence made me a better person.

Dear teacher, Happy education day. Thanks for sharing your valuable knowledge with us.

Education makes a person, and the teacher is the medium. Happy education day.

Dear teacher, Thank you so much for teaching the difference between good and bad. We are lucky to have you as our mentor. Happy Education day.

Happy education day teacher. I hope you had a bright life ahead. Thank you.

The knowledge you share with us changed our life so much. We are really grateful to you. Happy Education day, dear teacher.

“Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace.” – Confucius

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela

“The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” – Dr. Seuss

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal