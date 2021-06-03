National Doughnut Day 2021: Send these sweet wishes and messages to your family and friends to celebrate the doughnut day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Big shout out for all the sweet tooths as an official day to binge on some sweet is here! Every year, on the first Friday of June, National Doughnut Day 2021 is celebrated in the United States since 1938. This day aims to spread sweetness and goodness among people all across the globe. On this day, people prepare special and yummy doughnuts and also distribute them among family and friends. In America, this day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Doughnut stores organise interesting events and offer doughnuts for free.

However, once again COVID-19 pandemic has spoiled all the plans to celebrate the day. However, the best one can do is, send sweet and warm wishes to family and friends. So here we are with some amazing wishes, messages and quotes to send or share on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

National Doughnut Day 2021 Wishes

May you enjoy the biggest ever Doughnut loaded with sweetness and love. Best wishes to you on this special National Donut Day.

On the occasion of National Donut Day share doughnuts with your family, friends and loved ones and make this day full of the sweetness of love.

Don’t stop and eat as many doughnuts as you can because you will never get a better opportunity. Wishing National Donut Day.

I pray for lots of doughnuts for you, not just today but every day because I truly love you, my friend. Wish you National Doughnut Day.

Let’s celebrate this day by sending doughnuts to your loved ones and fill the heart with love and taste on this special day of doughnuts.

Eating soft doughnuts melt your Heart and makes you happy and fills your Heart with sweetness and love. Wishing Happy Doughnut day.

You can’t buy happiness but you can buy doughnuts and that’s basically the same thing. Wishing you and your family National Donut Day.

All those who are donut lovers, sending you warm greetings on National Doughnut Day and Wishing you a day full of the tastiest donuts.

To all the Doughnut lovers, I wish all of you a Happy National Doughnut Day, I hope you get to eat them to your heart’s content.

Wishing you a National Doughnut Day loaded with these sweet treats and donuts that are full of love hope it make challenges easy to face.

National Doughnut Day 2021 Quotes

In an age when so many groups are rolling out restaurants faster than your local baker makes donuts, my goal is that each restaurant feels hand-crafted. That they have their soul. -Danny Meyer

Donuts. Is there anything they can’t do? – Matt Groening

The optimist sees the donut, the pessimist sees the hole. – Oscar Wilde

Embrace the grease, if any, and look fresh and human. I like to look like a glazed doughnut. – Paloma Elsesser

-Everything that turned out well for me seems like a fluke. I feel like, at any moment, I could lose everything and be working at Dunkin’ Donuts. -Mary Gordon

-I’ve always loved donuts. I can’t go near one or eat one because then I’m just done for. I still want more. -Linda Cardellini

The only circle of trust you should have is a donut. - Unknown

Be sweet and honest always, but for God’s sake don’t eat my doughnuts! – Emma Bunton

With a doughnut in each hand, anything is possible. – Jameela Jamil

In a world full of plain bagels, be a sprinkled donut. - Unknown

National Doughnut Day 2021 Messages

“Best wishes on National Doughnut Day to you….. May you enjoy the biggest ever donuts loaded with sweetness and love.”

“You are never too old to enjoy donuts and on the occasion of National Doughnut Day, I wish you lots of sugary donuts to treat you.”

“Imagine it melt in your mouth and fill your soul with sweetness and happiness…. Yes, you are enjoying a doughnut…. Happy National Doughnut Day.”

“Bit of sugar, a bit of chocolate and lots of love make it a perfect doughnut…. Warm greetings on National Doughnut Day to you my dear.”

You can’t buy happiness, but as a substitute, you can always get donuts. They are the same thing. Happy Donut Day.

If you ever feel down or get depressed, get some doughnuts, and eat them. It will change your mood entirely. Happy Donut Day.

“A doughnut a day certainly keeps all the worries away…. May you enjoy this delightful sweet each day and have a Happy National Doughnut Day.”

Making doughnuts for your family is one of the best things ever. On the occasion of Donut Day, I have prepared your favourites doughnuts. I hope you love them. Happy Donut Day.

“The best thing about National Doughnut Day is that you can indulge in these sumptuous delights without feeling guilty about it…. Best wishes on this special day!!!”

All those who are official donut lovers, sending you warm greetings on National Doughnut Day and wishing you a day full of the tastiest donuts.”

“One doughnut is never enough if you are truly a doughnut lover….. Keep them coming because it is National Doughnut Day.”

Doughnuts, when made with love and care, always tastes better. So this Donut Day, make some doughnuts for your loved ones. Happy Donut Day.

-The secret ingredient for the perfect doughnut is love. Fill your doughnuts with love, and you will make many people very happy. Happy Donut Day.

“Let us celebrate the very special National Doughnut Day by enjoying more and more donuts that are sprinkled with love and taste.”

On Donut Day, one of the best things is that you don’t have to feel guilty about enjoying these doughnuts. Happy Donut Day.

To all those Donut lovers, I wish all of you Happy Donut Day. I hope you get to eat them to your heart’s content.

Donuts are not just a piece of food, but a source of happiness as well. You can hold onto a jar and spend the day with a smile.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv