National Doughnut Day 2021: Here are some yummy eggless doughnut recipes that you can cook at home easily. Check out below

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every month, we come across weird days that the country celebrates, and one such out of the box event is National Doughnut Day. Yes, you heard that right, this sweet day, is celebrated in the United States and other countries on the first Friday of June of each year. This day was created by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1930 to honour those of their members who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. On this day, several American doughnuts stores offer free doughnuts to people, and even organises interesting games to celebrate the day.

Now, as the day is just around the corner we have brought you some yummy eggless doughnut recipes that you can cook at home easily. Also, you can gift these doughnuts as a token of love or distribute them among poor and needy people amid such a challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here check out the recipes below:

EGGLESS CHOCOLATE DOUGHNUT (Hebbar's Kitchen)

(pic credit: Hebbar's Kitchen)

Ingredients

For doughnut dough:

1 cup milk (warm)

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp dry yeast

4 cups maida / plain flour / all purpose flour / refined flour

0.5 tsp baking powder

4 tbsp butter (room temperature)

pinch of salt

1 cup water (or as required)

oil to grease & deep fry

For the chocolate glaze:

2 cup powdered sugar

0.5 cup cocoa powder

2 tsp vanilla extract / essence

6 tbsp milk

Method

- Firstly, activate the yeast by adding milk and sugar.

- Add maida, baking powder, butter and salt.

- Combine and knead to smooth dough adding water as required.

- Grease, cover and rest for 1-2 hours.

- Punch the dough and roll slightly thick using a rolling pin.

- With the help of a doughnut cutter, cut round.

- Allow resting in a warm place for 2 hours.

- Deep fry in medium hot oil to a golden brown.

- Dip the doughnuts and serve chocolate doughnuts sprinkled with sugar crystals.



EGGLESS WHOLE WHEAT BAKED DOUGHNUT (Dassana's Veg Recipes)

(pic credit: Dassana's Veg Recipes)

Ingredients

For doughnut dough

2 cups whole wheat flour (atta), levelled or 250 grams whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon instant yeast or ¾ teaspoon active dry yeast or 1.5 teaspoons fresh yeast

¼ cup sugar, levelled or 36 grams sugar

¾ cup milk or add as required

3 tablespoons butter or oil

1 pinch of grated nutmeg or nutmeg powder (jaiphal powder) - optional

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or ½ teaspoon vanilla essence

For Chocolate Glazing

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

3 tablespoons powdered sugar or icing sugar

4 tablespoons milk or add as required

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract or a drop of vanilla essence

some desiccated coconut for sprinkling - optional

Method

- Warm ½ cup milk and take it in a mixing bowl

- Add ¼ cup sugar and ½ teaspoon instant yeast. mix very well.

- Add 1 cup whole wheat flour

- After mixing, cover the pan with a lid or towel and leave for 20 to 30 minutes.

- Add the remaining 1 cup of whole wheat flour, 3 tablespoons butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and a pinch of grated nutmeg

- Add milk as required while kneading

- After kneading, cover the bowl and keep the dough for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

- Grease the tray with oil or butter.

- With the help of a doughnut cutter, cut round.

- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees celsius.

- Bake doughnuts for 15 to 25 minutes.

- Dip the doughnuts and serve chocolate doughnuts sprinkled with desiccated coconut

EGGLESS BAKED CINNAMON SUGAR DONUTS (Raks Kitchen)



(pic credit: Raks Kitchen)

Ingredient

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ Cup granulated sugar

1 Tsp baking powder

¼ Tsp baking soda

¼ Tsp salt

¼ Tsp cinnamon powder

½ Cup milk

1½ Tsp white vinegar

2 Tbsp unsalted butter melted

1 Tsp pure vanilla extract

For Glazing:

3 Tbsp unsalted butter melted

¼ Cup granulated sugar

1 Tsp cinnamon powder

Method

- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease the doughnut pan with oil or butter.

- For homemade buttermilk, add white vinegar into milk, mix and let it stand for 5 minutes.

- take all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon powder. Whisk until combined.

-Add melted butter, vanilla extract, and buttermilk.

- Pour the batter into a doughnut pan

- Bake the doughnuts at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes or until edges are lightly brown

-Brush each doughnut lightly with butter and then dunk into a cinnamon-sugar mixture.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv