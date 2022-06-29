National Doctor's Day 2022: Know Importance And Theme For Day Dedicated To 'Heroes In White Coat'

National Doctor’s Day 2022 is a day dedicated to those real-life heroes in white. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of all the doctors, and physicians who work day and night so people can live and live healthily. It is said that ‘Medicines cure diseases but only a doctor can cure patients,’ and having said that doctors and healthcare workers can be termed as real gems of society and thanking them for dedication towards their important work will never be enough.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of doctors and all healthcare workers has only enhanced and has become even more important. They are the heroes in white lab coats to save us from the deadly virus. Therefore, in order to thank them and salute them for their contributions to mankind, National Doctor's Day is celebrated. The special day is observed on July 1 in India. The first time this day was established was in 1991 and ever since annually, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated across the country.

National Doctor’s Day 2022: History

The day was firstly celebrated in the year 1991 to honour the former Chief Minister of Bengal, Dr BC Roy to acknowledge his contribution to serving humanity. Dr Roy was an exemplary and eminent doctor who made a huge contribution to the medical fraternity in his medical career. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on a similar date in 1962. From the year 1991, this day has been celebrated every year to honour other doctors in the field for their selfless works.

National Doctor’s Day 2022: Theme

Every year, this day for all the doctors and health workers gets a theme and for the year 2022, the theme of National Doctor’s day is ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’

Importance of Doctor’s Day 2022:

Celebrating doctors and their work is extremely important as they work tirelessly day and night to ensure our well-being. In this crucial pandemic situation, it’s even more necessary to thank them for working 24X7 for saving our lives. The day let people acknowledge a doctor’s work and thank them properly.

Meanwhile, different nations celebrate doctor’s day on different dates. As mentioned above, in India doctor’s day is celebrated on July 1st while in the US it is celebrated on March 30 in Iran, the day is observed on August 23 and in Cuba on December 3rd.