National Doctor's Day 2022: Doctors Reflect On Pandemic Year Trials, Lessons, And Growing Covid Cases

The ongoing pandemic is a challenge for everyone and especially for all the health line workers including doctors. It has been two years since the world-first recorded Covid-19 cases and we are living in the shadow of that disease now. The first wave, then followed by a second and third only overwhelmed the healthcare system around the world and with that, all the doctors were also dealing with a lot.

On the occasion of National Doctor's Day 2022, Dr Ajay Agarwal, Director & HOD, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Noida sheds light on pandemic year trials and the lessons that were learnt by the healthcare line. He talks about the early phase of the pandemic and how there was so much apprehension and uncertainty all around.

"We, doctors, were facing COVID for the first time with everyone else and were not aware of its symptoms, complications or treatment. The disease during the delta phase caused massive mortality and morbidity. Hospitals were full and we were helpless, as the patients kept piling up in the Emergency Room. The Healthcare system was on the verge of breakdown under such pressure. COVID spared no one including doctors and nurses, " he said.

He further mentioned how healthcare professionals donned PPE for up to 20hrs a day at times to save the life of others and that was a hugely emotional and physical toll on them.

"We had never seen such huge mortality and morbidity. Even after the Second wave was over, many of our colleagues continued to have nightmares. There was some respite after a few months. But COVID came back in Omicron Avatar," he added.

He further urged people to keep a safe distance, and hygiene and face mask shouldn't be unlearnt because COVID is here to stay. He believes that the newer strains have fewer hospitalizations and mortality, but some people do develop serious diseases, so let's continue safe Practices.