National Doctor's Day 2022: A Role That Comes With 24/7 Availability And No Holidays

We all need weekly holidays, a break from our regular routine to refresh our minds and souls from the exhausting workload. But not everyone is lucky enough to get a leave from their work. July 1, is observed as National Doctors' Day. The day embarks on the contributions of doctors toward the lives of people.

Dr. Nitish Chandra, the Principal Director, and Interventional Cardiologist at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi talks about how professionals from every field got to work for either 5 days per week or 4 days per week, and the health workers are expected to be available 24/7.

"First, there was 6 day/week work schedule, then came 5 day/week, and now some of the western countries are even experimenting with a 4 day/week work plan. And this applies to all professions, except the medical profession, where the availability expected is not 8 hrs, 9 -5 schedule, but round the clock 24/7 availability. "

He believes that the life of a doctor is full of dedication, commitment, rewards, and sometimes even stress and frustration.

Meanwhile Dr. Praveen Gupta, Head of the Department of Neurology in Fortis Memories Research Institute, Gurugram talks about one of his personal life experiences where he rushed to the hospital from his anniversary party after receiving an emergency call.

"As we drove for anniversary dinner I got a call from emergency. There was an elderly gentleman with brain stroke needing treatment with golden hour. As prepared to treat him, resigned to her fate my wife handled the party alone", he said. He further talks about how being a doctor leaves him with no holidays. "Even when you are physically not in the hospitals, people will reach out for emergency medication, seemingly small pieces of advice that make a world of difference to their lives", he added.

However, he also stated that his role might be hard but saving the life of people add meaning to his life. "Though the role may be tough in helping save people's souls we get the opportunity to add real meaning to our own", he said.

Doctors all over the world are given the stature next to God for selflessly serving mankind. Moreover, the pandemic has witnessed the selfless side of all the health workers who have saved numerous lives.