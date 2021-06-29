National Doctor’s Day 2021: The special day is dedicated to healthcare workers around the globe and is celebrated on July 1. Read on to know more about this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients." This quote by Carl Jung never made more sense than now. Our doctors and healthcare workers stood by us during such tough times of COVID-19 pandemic that no matter how much we acknowledge or thank them it will be difficult to repay whatever they have done for the country.

Amidst the epidemic, there were many heroes which emerged in white lab coats to save us from the deadly virus. Therefore, in order to thank them and salute them for their contributions towards mankind, National Doctor's Day is celebrated. The special day is observed on July 1. The first time this day was established in 1991 and ever since annually, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated across the country.

Here we are with history, significance and more about National Doctor’s Day 2021. Take a look

National Doctor’s Day: History and significance

This special day is celebrated on July 1 in order to pay respect to the legendary physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. Born on July 1, 1882 and passed away on July 1, 1962, Dr. Roy was honoured with Bharat Ratna which is India's highest civilian award for his immense contributions.

Doctors day in different countries

Doctor's Day is not only celebrated in India but also in different countries, however, on different dates. In the United States it is observed on 30 March, in Cuba on 3rd December meanwhile in Iran, the Doctor's Day is celebrated on 23 August. First time the Doctor's Day was observed in March 1933 in the US state of Georgia. This day was celebrated by sending a card to the physicians and placing flowers on the graves of dead doctors.

