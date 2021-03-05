National Dentist Day 2021: As National Dentist Day 2021 is around the corner, we have brought you some amazing wishes, slogans and quotes that you can send to your dentist.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Dentist Day 2021 is observed every year on March 6 to appreciate the efforts of the dentist. Also, it is a day to remind everyone about the importance of dental care. Well, no particular history is there as to how the day came into being. However, there is a saying that in 1970, on March 6, an American dentist named John Greenwood served as a personal dentist of George Washington. He invented the first known "dental foot engine" in 1970 on March 6.

As the National Dentist Day 2021 is around the corner, we have brought you some amazing wishes, slogans and quotes that you can send to your dentist. Also, you can share them on your Whatsapp and Facebook status to mark the day.

National Dentist Day 2021 Wishes

Wish you a happy and smiley day. Happy Dentist day!

It’s better to get rid of an aching tooth than bearing it. To lose a rotting tooth is a gain. - Happy Dentist Day!

A dentist is a person who puts metal in your mouth and pulls coin from our pocket. Happy dentist day!

Today’s generation have straight teeth and crooked morals. - Happy Dentist Day

A man with a tooth ache thinks that everyone is happy with a tooth sound, a dentist can make any one happy. - Happy Dentist day

Dentists are lovely people and they are good at smooth lies. They’ll tell you it won’t hurt. Happy Dentist day!

Thanks for putting back the smile on my face and removing the pain. - Happy Dentist day

On this dentist day brush off all your worries and brighten you day with a sweet smile. Happy dentist day to all.

A loose tooth will not rest until it’s pulled out. - Happy Dentist Day!

National Dentist Day 2021 Quotes

I find that most men would rather have their bellies opened for five hundred dollars than have a tooth pulled for five. - Martin H. Fischer

Good dental care doesn’t make you a good student, but if your tooth hurts, it’s hard to be a good student.

We do have a zeal for laughter in most situations, give or take a dentist. - Joseph Heller

Every time I go to the dentist they say, 'You really need to fix that gap of yours'. I'm like, 'My gap is paying your dentist bills.' - Lara Stone

Dentists were created to create beautiful smiles.

If suffering brought wisdom, the dentist’s office would be full of luminous ideas. - Mason Cooley

Too many of today’s children have straight teeth and crooked morals. - Unidentified high school principal

What will the dentist give you for $1? The answer is BUCK teeth.

Take responsibility for your safe work environment. Have the strength to do the right thing every time even when it’s seems easier not to.

The best and cheapest dentistry is when the right thing is done extremely well the first time and it lasts for a long time.

Good dental care doesn’t make you a good student, but if your tooth hurts, it’s hard to be a good student.



National Dentist Day 2021 Slogans

Today’s generation have straight teeth and crooked morals.

When luck turns against you even a candy breaks your teeth.

Happiness is when your dentist pulls out your problematic tooth, and tells that it won’t hurt.

Every tooth in a man’s mouth in his old age is more valuable than a diamond

It’s better to get rid of an aching tooth than bearing it. To lose a rotting tooth is a gain.



National Dentist Day 2021 Greetings

On this National Dentist Day, Wish you a very strong teeth. - Happy Dentist Day!

On this dentist day brush off all your worries and brighten you day with a sweet smile. Happy dentist day to all.

Our relationship as a doctor and a patient is strange, the less I meet, the happier I am. Happy Dentist day

Every time my tooth aches, it seems as if life is really difficult and I could only think about a person, not even my girlfriend, that’s you. - Happy Dentist day

Tooth decay is a perennial problem, that is meant for having silver in the patient’s mouth and gold in doctor’s pocket. Happy Dentist day.

Wish you a happy and a smiley day. Happy Dentist day

When a thief kisses you, count your teeth. - Happy Dentist Day

Isn’t it surprising that we have to pay from our pocket to get our tooth pulled. Happy Dentist day 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv