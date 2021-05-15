National Dengue Day 2021: Quotes, Slogans, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dengue is a disease that is caused by viruses spread by mosquitoes. These viruses comprised of four distinct serotypes-- DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4 and is spread by mosquito species known as Aedes albopictus or Aedes aegypti. Aedes aegypti mosquito originated in Africa but is also found in tropical areas around the world. Dengue can lead to flu-like illness such as severe muscle pain, joint pain, nausea, vomiting and headache.
In 2017 maximum numbers of dengue cases were reported from Tamil Nadu, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states. So to create awareness regarding this disease, National Dengue Day is observed every year on May 16 with the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
Once again, this year we wouldn't be able to observe this day due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in several states. However, don't worry, we have brought you some quotes and slogans that your can share with your family and friends to create awareness regarding this disease.
National Dengue Day 2021 Quotes
“Dengue is now one of the most important tropical diseases. While it doesn’t kill that many people, it has tremendous economic and social impact.” — Duane Gubler
“Dengue is one of these neglected diseases … it’s basically been ignored for many, many years.” — Duane Gubler
If you think you're too small to make a difference, you haven't spent the night with mosquito-African Proverb
“Incredibly, just one mosquito species, Aedes aegypti is responsible for the spread of four known different deadly viral diseases to human beings, yet this mosquito has been allowed to infest densely-populated urban centres.”- T.K. Naliaka
“How to spell Aedes aegypti, the world's one-stop, viral-disease-transmitting mosquito: T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”- T.K. Naliaka
National Dengue Day 2021 Slogans
Dengue is dangerous
Dengue kills
Goodbye Dengue!
Stop the deadly Dengue
Be protective, otherwise, mosquito will make you captive
Report Dengue fever
Let’s defeat the deadly Dengue
Nip the mosquitoes in the bud before they suck your blood
No mosquitoes, No Dengue
Stop mosquitoes, Stop Dengue
Stagnant water breeds death
Let’s create a Dengue free future
You'll have to pay the price if you do not keep your environment bright
Defend against Dengue
Avoid the mosquito to avoid the Dengue
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv