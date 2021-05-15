National Dengue Day 2021: Dengue can lead to flu-like illness such as severe muscle pain, joint pain, nausea, vomiting and headache.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dengue is a disease that is caused by viruses spread by mosquitoes. These viruses comprised of four distinct serotypes-- DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4 and is spread by mosquito species known as Aedes albopictus or Aedes aegypti. Aedes aegypti mosquito originated in Africa but is also found in tropical areas around the world. Dengue can lead to flu-like illness such as severe muscle pain, joint pain, nausea, vomiting and headache.

In 2017 maximum numbers of dengue cases were reported from Tamil Nadu, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states. So to create awareness regarding this disease, National Dengue Day is observed every year on May 16 with the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Once again, this year we wouldn't be able to observe this day due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in several states. However, don't worry, we have brought you some quotes and slogans that your can share with your family and friends to create awareness regarding this disease.

National Dengue Day 2021 Quotes

“Dengue is now one of the most important tropical diseases. While it doesn’t kill that many people, it has tremendous economic and social impact.” — Duane Gubler

“Dengue is one of these neglected diseases … it’s basically been ignored for many, many years.” — Duane Gubler

If you think you're too small to make a difference, you haven't spent the night with mosquito-African Proverb

“Incredibly, just one mosquito species, Aedes aegypti is responsible for the spread of four known different deadly viral diseases to human beings, yet this mosquito has been allowed to infest densely-populated urban centres.”- T.K. Naliaka

“How to spell Aedes aegypti, the world's one-stop, viral-disease-transmitting mosquito: T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”- T.K. Naliaka

National Dengue Day 2021 Slogans

Dengue is dangerous

Dengue kills

Goodbye Dengue!

Stop the deadly Dengue

Be protective, otherwise, mosquito will make you captive

Report Dengue fever

Let’s defeat the deadly Dengue

Nip the mosquitoes in the bud before they suck your blood

No mosquitoes, No Dengue

Stop mosquitoes, Stop Dengue

Stagnant water breeds death

Let’s create a Dengue free future

You'll have to pay the price if you do not keep your environment bright

Defend against Dengue

Avoid the mosquito to avoid the Dengue

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv