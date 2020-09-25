New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India observes Daughter's Day on the fourth Sunday of the month of September. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of our daughters, daughters-in-law and granddaughters in our lives. This year, India will observe this special occasion on September 27th. The government of several developing countries started this occasion as a national festival to encourage and empower women in their countries.

Why India needs a Daughter's Day?

India is a developing country and hence there are several illiterate villages and regions where people are still stuck into the old so-called traditions. They treat women as a burden because she is inferior to a son, she's a bad investment since she will marry and leave her parental home. The parents would have to collect money for her marriage and moreover, they believe that she would never be able to run a family financially. To break these stereotypes, many NGOs, social activists and companies run awareness campaigns. They tell people about the importance of female education, the drawbacks of child marriage, the fight against the dowry system and much more.

Another big reason, for celebrating Daughter's Day in India is to make people realize the importance of the life of a girl child. Even when, we are heading to the 21st century, there are many villages in India where female foeticide is a culture. On one hand, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Durga, on the other hand, they brutally kill their daughters. The government has also made several policies for women's development and run campaigns like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' to bring a change in society.

In 2016, BJP's Mainka Gandhi launched a social media campaign and asked the father's to post their pictures along with their daughters. The campaign was launched during Daughters Day, so that people can get over this stigma and treat all their children equally. In India, girls have now achieved a lot and registered themselves in the national achievements, but the fight about feminism and anti-feminism still continues provoking people. On this day, we also need to understand the concept of feminism and we all must use it wisely. There are lakhs of girls faces domestic violence, families illtreated them and torture in a way that we cannot even assume from our AC rooms.

However, in many cities, people do understand the ability of a woman, respect her and give her equal chances. In these cities, people also celebrate Daughter's Day with full joy and parents treat their daughters like princesses. They offer them chocolates, take them for movies and do all possible things for the Lakshami of their houses.

Posted By: Srishti Goel