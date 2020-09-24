New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Daughter's Day, as the name suggests, is observed as an opportunity to make the daughters of the family feel special. In India, this day is celebrated on the fourth day of September, while other countries celebrate on different dates. So, this year, we will celebrate this special occasion on 27 September.

Why Daughter’s Day is celebrated?

In India and many other developing countries, the girl child is stereotypically considered as a burden. However, the situations have drastically changed for girls in big and literate cities, but it is still widespread in many parts of the world. In India, there is still a huge number of female foeticides in the rural areas recorded every year. This happened because of the practices like the dowry system, superior-inferior, requirement of masculinity at farms and many other reasons to expect a baby boy not a baby girl.

So, to break the stereotype and to erase this stigma, many developing countries started celebrating a day for all the daughters. This gives a chance to the families to acknowledge their daughters and their incredible presence in the family. A girl plays many roles in her lifetime, be it daughter, mother, teacher, wife or anybody, she does it from the core of her heart. Earlier, her role was totally negligent, but now people understand that a girl child and run her entire family both emotionally and financially.

People living in modern families celebrate this day with full joy and treat their daughter like a princess. They offer her chocolates, gifts and other valuable gifts. Take her to the new restaurants or on a movie or wherever she wishes to visit. The daughters also feel special and blessed to have such a loving and caring family.

Posted By: Srishti Goel