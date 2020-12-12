National Cocoa Day 2020: The day is celebrated with an aim to recognise and value the richness, taste and health benefits of cocoa and all its recipes.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Cocoa Day is celebrated on December 13, every year, with an aim to recognise and value the richness, taste and health benefits of cocoa. The day fittingly takes place in mid-December, when there is nothing like cozying up with a thick, silky cup of hot cocoa smothered in whipped cream.

Cocoa is the main ingredient in chocolate and its consumption can mildly help reduce risks related to cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Cocoa seeds are bitter in taste, which explains why dark chocolates, which has high levels of cocoa, taste bitter. On the eve of National Cocoa Day, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages related to the occasion that you can share with others.

National Cocoa Day Wishes and Quotes:

The moment of cocoa-drinking was always the moment of confidences -- Stella Benson

Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive -- Joanne Harris

At no other time has Nature concentrated such a wealth of valuable nourishment into such a small space as in the cocoa bean -- Alexander von Humboldt

A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness. -- Francesco Petrarca

Anything is good if it's made of chocolate -- Jo Brand

National Cocoa Day Messages

Our friendship is as sweet as chocolate, It would keep us close for long, with its sweet taste and flavour. Happy National Cocoa day!

This is a chocolate message, for a dairy milk person, from a five star friend, for a melody reason, And a KitKat time, on a munch day, in a perk mood to say, Happy National Cocoa Day!

"Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get. Happy National Cocoa Day!

