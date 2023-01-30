National Cleanliness Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme And Other Details Of The Day

MAINTAINING cleanliness is a vital part of healthy living and lifestyle. It is one of the most crucial healthy habits to improve our personality by staying clean externally and internally. It helps in the organization of things. reduces stress and helps in focusing on work. National Cleanliness Day is observed every year on January 30 to signify the importance of cleanliness in one's life.

A clean environment is a pleasure to live in. It is the duty of all of us to maintain a clean and healthy environment where we can live. The responsibility for environmental cleanliness is highlighted by the observation of National Cleanliness Day on January 30 in the country. It is an important day that calls for the duty to maintain high standards of cleanliness in and out of home, workplace, roads, streets, and other public places.

National Cleanliness Day 2023: Significance

Cleanliness is the absence of dirt, including dust, stains, bad smells, and garbage. Most public places in India, be it a street, a lane, a government office, a railway station, a bus station, a hospital, or a public park, look filthy. The cleanliness of a city, village, or entire town begins with the cleanliness of individual homes.

National Cleanliness Day 2023: Celebrations

Panchayats and villages organize sanitation campaigns. Under the campaigns, various competitions such as debate, painting, essays, and quizzes take place for the school children. To eliminate open defecation throughout the State, individual toilets have been constructed in villages. More steps are taken to deal with the management of dirty water and solid waste. Wastewater treatment and reuse, biogas for cooking, sanitary landfills for inorganic waste, solutions to garbage segregation, vermicomposting of organic waste, drains to channel water, and regular village cleaning is all recommended.

The Nirmal Gram Puraskar (NGP): The "Nirmal Gram Puraskar" is an incentive program launched by the Indian government to promote fully sanitized and open defecation-free gram panchayats, blocks, and districts. A significant part in raising public awareness is played by students and educational establishments.