National Cinema Day Postponed; You Can Now Watch Movies At ₹75 In Theatres On THIS Date

THE National Cinema Day, earlier scheduled for September 16 is now postponed to September 23. On the occasion of National Cinema Day, people will get a unique chance to watch movies for just ₹75 at some chosen theatres and multiplexes. The date for the National Cinema day has been scheduled for September 23 by The Multiplex Association of India (MAI).

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) shared a post on social media saying,'On the request from various stakeholders and to maximize participation, they have postponed the National Cinema Day. " India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY'23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the biggest hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick."

The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September #NationalCinemaDay2022 #Sep23 pic.twitter.com/c5DeDCYaMD — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 13, 2022

Every average movie ticket ranges from ₹ 150 to 200. However, MAI has decided that on September 23, over four thousand screens across the country including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival and Delite, Wave, Citypride, Asian, Miraj, M2K, Mukta A2 and many others will be offering the tickets for ₹75 only to welcome more footfall to the theatres.

Amid the release of Brahmastra, the audience is seen coming back to the big screen to enjoy the theatrical experiences of movies. As per the trade reports, the Sci-fi film Brahmastra collected over ₹100 crores at the box office in India after three days of its release which makes it the highest first-week collection by any Hindi film this year. Whereas the movie has collected around ₹225 crores at the box office in three days globally. In four days, the movie made over ₹143 crores in the domestic market and approximately ₹65 crores in the overseas market.

The stupendous discount offered by the MAI on September 23 is a way to say Thank You to the audience who contributed to the reopening of the cinemas after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said MAI. Also, the National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movie theatres, MAI added.

The netizens think that the decision has been taken on special requests of the theatre owners and movie distributors as the movie 'Brahmastra' is currently doing good business in theatres. However, the audience is giving mixed reactions to the decision on the post that MAI shared on its social media.

The movie-lovers have to wait for another week to enjoy movies at ₹75.