New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A sweet which makes us go weak in the knees, and it is a thing which we just can't get bored of. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about Chocolate. Well, the National Chocolate Mousse Day is around the corner, and we've already started preparing for it. Every year, April 3 is celebrated as National Chocolate Mousse Day in the US, and ahead of this day, we have curated a stepwise guide on how to make eggless chocolate mousse in just 7 simple steps:

What is Mousse?

Mousse is a soft foam that is in a light foamy texture, and it is usually made with eggs and cream.

Ingredients required for eggless chocolate mousse:

For this easy recipe, all you need is choco chips, Hershey's chocolate and whipped cream.

How to make eggless chocolate mousse in simple steps:

Step 1: You need to take the Hershey's chocolate and then have to cut into small pieces and melt it well.

Step 2: Now, add half a cup of whipped cream to the melted chocolate and stir it well.

Step 3: Once you are done with this process, you need to keep the bowl of melted chocolate aside for 10 minutes.

Step 4: Now, you need to take another bowl and have one cup of cream in it, add the whisked chocolate to it.

Step 5: Now, whisk all of it well and transfer it into a small glass or bowl.

Step 6: You can decorate by spreading the chocolate powder over it.

Step 7: Once you are done decorating the mousse, serve it well with a small spoon and you are done.

You can enjoy this amazing dessert after dinner. Happy National Chocolate Mousse Day.

