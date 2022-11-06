National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Is Cancer Increasing In India? Here's What ICMR Report States

NATIONAL CANCER Awareness Day is observed on November 07 annually to increase awareness about the disease, prevention, cure and early detection to save more lives. On this occasion, people are encouraged to conduct free screening in government hospitals and municipal clinics. Increasing awareness regarding the signs, symptoms, prevalence, prevention and early detection is one of the prime objectives of this day.

How Does Cancer Start

When cells in the body of an individual divide uncontrollably and spread the surrounding tissues and cause changes in DNA, cancer in the body starts. The process by which cancer cells spread to other parts of the body is known as Metastasis. With more than a hundred types of cancer, skin, lung, prostate, breast, colorectal and kidney are among the top types. Whereas, lung and bronchus cancer is the deadliest type of cancer responsible for most deaths.

Risk Factors Of Cancer

According to WHO, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, air pollution, alcohol consumption and tobacco use are among the common risk factors for cancer. Being overweight is also linked to developing a high risk of getting diagnosed with some types of cancer.

Cancer In India

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2022 according to World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a study by FICCI and EY titled 'Call for action: Making quality cancer care more accessible and affordable in India', India recorded around 19-20 lakh cancer cases in 2022, whereas real incidence is likely to be 1.5 to 3 times higher than the reported cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report states that the number of Indian suffering from cancer is likely to experience a rise of about 29.8 million in 2025 from 26.7 million in 2021. Seven types of cancers including lung (10.6 per cent), breast (10.5 per cent), mouth (5.7 per cent), cervix uteri (4.3 per cent), stomach (5.2 per cent), oesophagus (5.8 per cent), and liver (4.6 per cent) account for more than 40 per cent of the total disease burden in India.