National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: History, Significance And Other Details Of This Special Day

CANCER IS one of the most deadly diseases in the world with abnormal cell growth having the ability to invade and spread the other parts of the country. National Cancer Awareness Day is observed annually on November 07 in India to highlight the significance and promote awareness about the diagnosis, treatment and early detection of the disease.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, estimated for nearly 10 million deaths in 2022 or nearly one in six deaths. Some of the most common cancers are breast, blood, lung, colon and prostate cancers. Approximately, one-third of deaths from cancer range from causes of tobacco use, high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, alcohol consumption and lack of physical activities.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Significance

The Indian Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan announced National Cancer Awareness Day in September 2014 to increase awareness regarding the early detection and cure of cancer. This day aims to encourage government hospitals, and municipal clinics to provide free screenings to people. The National Cancer Control Programme was initiated in 1975 to facilitate cancer facilities in India.

The National Cancer Awareness Day coincides with the birth anniversary of the Nobel prize winner, Scientist Madame Curie who is remembered for her huge contributions to the fight against cancer. Her works helped in the development of nuclear energy and radiotherapy for the treatment of cancer.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Treatment

There are numerous cancer treatment options. The kind of cancer you have and its stage will determine the kind of treatment you receive. According to the National Cancer Institute, cancer treatments vary on the type of cancer a patient is diagnosed with. Biomarker testing for cancer treatment, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, hyperthermia, immunotherapy, photodynamic therapy, radiation therapy and stem cell transplant are some of the cancer treatments acorss the world.