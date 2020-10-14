National Boss's Day 2020: National Boss's Day is observed every year on 16 October, make this day special for your manager, senior or supervisor with these funny and quirky ideas.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Boss's Day is observed every year on 16 October to acknowledge the hard work and challenges faced by the 'superiors' in the company. It was founded in 1958 to strengthen the bond between employers and employees. Generally, employees gests a lot of appreciation from the seniors for their good work and dedication, but it is not the same for the people at a senior position. They rarely get an appreciation for their job. So, Boss's Day is a great opportunity to appreciate and be thankful for all the things that your seniors have done for you. Since many organizations are still working from home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, here are some exciting ideas to celebrate this day virtually.

Create a team e-card: The best way to make your boss feel special is to send them wishes on this special occasion. Create a card and collect the wishes from the entire team to add to it. It will surely surprising and emotional for him/her.

Organize a virtual award ceremony: Virtual Award ceremony can turn out to be a fun and entertaining video conferencing. Here you can list out some titles like 'Best Supervisor', 'Best manager' and etc.

Thanks giving video: You can create a video with memorable pictures from office parties or hangouts. It will be an amazing surprise for your boss, he will surely be stunned by recalling those happening moments.

Voucher Book: You can make a fun voucher booklet full of things that the team can do for the boss. You can add some interesting tasks like, 'Get me a cup of coffee' etc. There can be so many things that the team can do for the boss and these funny vouchers will be loved by your boss.

Meme making competition: This activity can bring some laughs amidst the ongoing stress in the work from home situation. You can host a meme making competition and it can be done virtually. Ask your teammates to find out some candid pictures from office hangouts and make means on them.

Posted By: Srishti Goel