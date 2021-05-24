Narsimha Jayanti 2021: Devotees on this day, worship Lord Vishnu and his fierce form by offering prayers and exchanging wishes, SMSes, greetings and more. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Narsimha Jayanti is celebrated on the fourteenth day in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, Shukla Paksha. And in 2021, the date will be falling on May 25. This special day is dedicated to Lord Narsimha, a half-man-half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu which killed the demon called Hiranyakaship.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and his fierce form by offering prayers and exchanging wishes, SMSes, greetings and more. Therefore, on this auspicious occasion, here we are with a list of messages which you can share with your loved ones.

This Vaishakha Chaturdashi, Shukla Paksha, may Narasimha Bhagwan shower you with his choicest blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

May there is always justice and victory of right over wrong….. Sending warm greetings on the special occasion of Narsimha Jayanti.

May the special occasion of Narsimha Jayanti inspire the angel in us to always stand for the right and follow the right path.

Sending warm greetings on Narsimha Jayanti to you and your loved ones for a beautiful day full of devotion, fasting and celebrations.

On the special occasion of Narsimha Jayanti, I wish that we always support the right thing and make this world a better place to life.

This Narasimha Jayanti, eliminate the Hiranyakashipu within you, to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Here's wishing a very Happy Narasimha Jayanti to you and your family.

Vaishakha Chaturdashi, Shukla Paksha is celebrated as the birth of Narasimha Bhagwan, the one who epitomises power, strength and justice. This Narasimha Jayanti, let us all seek his blessings to uproot the evil called coronavirus.

Narasimha Jayanti was the day when Shri Vishnu appeared as a half-man-half-lion to uproot evil and restore Dharma. Here's extending my warm greetings to you and your family on this auspicious day. May you derive the strength to win all the battles in your life.

We must always do what we feel is right and leave the rest to the God to judge and to bless us…. Best wishes on Narsimha Jayanti 2020!

Let us take inspiration from Lord Narasimha to always stand for the right and to always do the just thing to do…. Happy Narsimha Jayanti 2020!

On the occasion of Narasimha Jayanti, I wish that Lord Narsimha is always there to bless us and guide us in our lives.

May Lord Narasimha bless you on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary. Here's extending my warm greetings on Narasimha Jayanti.

Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Narasimha Jayanti ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Narasimha Jayanti ke avsar par meri or se aapko aur aapke pariwar ko pranam.

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the auspicious day of Narasimha Jayanti.

May Lord Narasimha bless you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity on this auspicious day.

This Narasimha Jayanti, discover the Prahalada within you and adopt the path of peace and devotion for a blissful life.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal