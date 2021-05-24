Narasimha Jayanti 2021: this year, the auspicious festival is being observed on May 25, Tuesday. Read on to know more about this Hindu festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Narsimha Jayanti is dedicated to Lord Narsimha, a half-man-half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Narsimha is considered the 4th incarnation of Lord Vishnu who appeared in this form to save his devotee Prahlad from his evil father, demon Hiranyakashipu. This day is celebrated on the fourteenth day in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, Shukla Paksha. And this year, the auspicious festival is being observed on May 25, Tuesday. Read on to know more about this Hindu festival.

Narasimha Jayanti 2021: Date and time

Narasimha Jayanti date: May 25, 2021, Tuesday

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 08:29 pm on May 25, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 12:11 am on May 25, 2021

Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala Puja Time: May 25, 04:26 pm to 07:11 pm

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp Time: 10:56 am to 01:41 am

Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti: post 05:25 AM, May 26

Narasimha Jayanti: Significance

An ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu named Prahlad who was a 5-yr-old boy, was being tortured by his demon father King Hiranyakashipu. The evil ruler had received a special blessing from Lord Bhrama that he cannot be killed by a human, animal, or demigod. He even had a benediction that no one could kill him with any sort of weapon neither on water or land and also, neither during the day nor at night.

Therefore, to save Prahlad, Lord Vishnu appeared in half man and half lion's avatar and killed him on his lap without using any weapon but his nails.

Narasimha Jayanti 2021: Vrat vidhi

Observing vrat or a fast on this day is considered auspicious as per the Hindu beliefs. Therefore, if you are planning to fast then as per the rules, you can just consume one meal throughout the day before Narasimha Jayanti. Meanwhile, all the cereals and grains cannot be had amidst fasting. Meanwhile, devotees observe night vigil and perform.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal