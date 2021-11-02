New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In the series of festivals, another festival Naraka Chaturdashi is here. Also known as Roop Chaudas and Naraka Nirvana Chaturdashi is a religious Hindu festival. It falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year it will be observed on November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday. Choti Diwali is also celebrated on this day.

Narak Chaturdashi 2021: Date and time

Abhyanga Snan Muhurat - November 4 - 05:40 - 06:03

Moonrise at Abhyanga Snan - November 4 - 05:40

Chaturdashi tithi begins November 03 at 09:02

Chaturdashi tithi ends November 04 at 06:03

Sunrise 06:34

Sunset 17:34

Narak Chaturdashi 2021: Significance

Hindu literature narrates that on this day the demon Narakasura was killed by Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali.



On this day devotees get up early and rub their bodies with perfumed oils before bath and wear preferably new clothes. On the evening time celebrations are enjoyed with fireworks and lightening.

In Goa paper-made effigies of Narakasura are burnt as symbols of evil spirits. A bitter berry called kareet is crushed under the feet as a token of killing Narakasura.

Abhyanga Snan on this day has special significance. Before sunrise after using ubtan of sesame oil snan is done with the belief that it will protect from poverty and misfortune. It is believed that by Abhyanga Snan on this day people can avoid going to Narak.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal