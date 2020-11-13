Narak Chaturdashi 2020: As per the Hindu beliefs, people who perform Abhyang Snan on Narak Chaturdashi can prevent themselves from going to the underworld (Adholok).

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Narak Chaturdashi falls between Dhanteras and Diwali. Narak Chaturdashi, popularly known as Chhoti Diwali is celebrated every year one day prior to the main festival of Diwali. However, this year, the festival of Narak Chaturdashi is falling on the same day as Diwali and will be celebrated on November 14, Saturday.

On Narak Chaturdashi, devotees do Abhyang Snan, which is among the main aspects of this festival. As per the Hindu beliefs, people who perform Abhyang Snan on Narak Chaturdashi can prevent themselves from going to the underworld (Adholok). It is performed on the same day or sometimes a day prior to the Lakshmi Puja. The Abhyang Snan was performed at a time during the moonrise but should be completed before the sunrise while the Chaturdashi Tithi is prevailing.

Abhyang Snan Day, date, Muhurat:

Abhyang Snan on Narak Chaturdashi is from 4.31 am to 5.49 pm, according to Drikpanchang.

Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 5.59 pm on 13 November

Chaturdashi Tithi ends: 2.17 pm on 14 November

Narak Chaturdashi 2020 History:

According to one legend, the festival of Narak Chaturdashi derives its name from demon Naraksura. According to this legend, Naraksura was the son of Bhudevi and Lord Varaha (an avatar of Lord Vishnu). However, Naraksura was greedy and unjust. He also has a boon from Lord Brahma, that none but his mother Bhudevi could only kill him. Naraksura even attacked Lord Krishna, and only then Lord Krishna's consort Sathyabhama killed Naraksura.

Satyabhama was believed to be the incarnation of Bhudevi. Before his death, Naraksura pleaded one boon from Satyabhama and asked her to make him immortal in the memories of people, and hence the festival of Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated by lighting the lamps to mark the death of Naraksura.

According to another legend, it was Lord Krishna who killed Naraksura. As per the legend, Naraksura kept 16,000 girls as hostages and Lord Krishna saved them all by killing Naraksura. The rescued were believed to be scared of embarrassment and shunning in the society and thus Lord Krishna and his wife decided that he will all of them so that they can be known as his wives.

