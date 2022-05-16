New Delhi | Jagran Lifestlye Desk: Narada Jayanti is dedicated to Narada Muni to celebrate his birth anniversary. Narada is the messenger of Gods and according to the Hindu scriptures, Narada Jayanti has the ability to visit all Teen Loks, Akash, Prithvi and Patal and can deliver messages. Moreover, this day is celebrated on the next day of Buddha Purnima. Know the date, time, puja vidhi and fasting rituals of this auspicious day.

Narada Jayanti 2022: Date

Narada Jayanti will be observed on May 17, 2022, Tuesday this year.

Narada Jayanti 2022: Time

Pratipada Tithi will begin at 09:43 AM on May 16, 2022, and will end at 06:25 AM on May 17, 2022.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 09:43 AM on May 16, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 06:25 AM on May 17, 2022

Narada Jayanti 2022: Significance

Devrishi Narada Muni is a universal divine messenger and primary source of information among Gods. He travels in teen loks to communicate the information. Moreover, he is the devotee of Lord Narayana, which is one of the forms of Lord Vishnu.

Narada Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi

First, wake up before sunrise and take a bath and also wear fresh and clean clothes. Then, gather all the puja samagri, such as flowers, tulsi leaves, chandan, incense sticks, etc. Do the tilak with kumkum and chandan and offer flowers and basil leaves. Worship Lord Vishnu, as Narada Muni was a devotee of Narayana and recite Vishnu Sahasranama. End the puja by performing Lord Vishnu aarti.

Narada Jayanti 2022: Fasting Rituals

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and they must follow some rituals. Devotees should consume Milk products and fruits throughout the day and should not consume cereals or pulses. They should not sleep at night and devotees should recite Vishnu mantras to please Lord Vishnu. Moreover, people who observe fast on this day should not consume onion, garlic, non-veg or alcohol.

