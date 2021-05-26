Narada Jayanti 2021: This day falls on the first day of Jaishtha in Krishna Pratipada tithi, the third month of the Hindu calendar.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Narada, the Devrishi has a fond mention in all Kathas and Puranas of Hindu mythology. He is known as the messenger of God and was not restricted to any specific world. Narada could freely travel to any Lokas, that is, Dev Lok, Prithvi Lok or Paatal Lok with messages. Narada Muni was an avid devotee of Lord Vishnu and hold significant importance in every Yuga. So every year after Buddha Purnima Hindus celebrates the birth Anniversary of Narada, the sage of the Gods. According to the Hindu calendar, Narada Jayanti falls on the first day of Jaishtha in Krishna Pratipada tithi, the third month of the Hindu calendar.

According to the South Indian calendar, Narada Jayanti falls in the Vaishakha month in Krishna Pratipada tithi, however, the date in both North and South Indian calendar is the same. This year, Narada Jayanti will be observed on May 27, 2021, across the nation.

Narada Jayanti 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: May 27, Thursday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 4:43 pm, May 26

Subh Muhurat Ends: 1:02 pm, May 27

Puja Timing: From 11:50 am to 12:50 pm May 27, from 2:42 pm to 4:07 pm, May 27 and 4:09 am to 4:57 am, May 28

Narada Jayanti 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning before sunrise and take a bath.

- Wear fresh and clean clothes

- Collect puja samghri, such as flowers, tulsi leaves, Chandan, incense sticks, etc

- Do tilak with chandan and kumkum, offer flowers and basil leaves

- Worship Lord Vishnu, as he was a steadfast devotee of Narayana

- Recite Vishnu Sahasranama

- Conclude your puja by performing Lord Vishnu aarti

Narada Jayanti 2021 Fasting Rituals

Devotees who observe day-long fast must follow these rituals listed below:

- Should consume Milk products and fruits throughout the day

- Should not consume cereals or pulses

- Devotees who observe fast should not sleep at night. Should recite Vishnu mantras to please Lord Vishnu

- Avoid the use of cuss words

- Don't consume onion, garlic, non-veg or alcohol

- Doing charity on Narada Jayanti is considered highly rewarding. So devotees must donate clothes, foods, money, etc, to Brahmins and needy people.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv