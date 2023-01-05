Nail Slugging: All You Need To Know About This Viral Beauty Hack

All you need to know about nail slugging (Image Credits: Freepik)

NAIL SLUGGING is a two-part process that involves applying cuticle oil to your nails and sealing it with an occlusive like petroleum jelly or hand cream. It is known to be a perfect method to hydrate the hands and keep them locked with moisture. The nail slugging trend has been making rounds on the internet and has gained much popularity in recent times. It is a popular method which is used to add extra moisture to the nail bed and cuticle skin. Read below the easy steps to this viral trend.

1. Washing

In the first step to nail slugging, all you need to do is wash your hands properly. You can use a moisturising handwash to get away with all the germs.

2. Exfoliation

The second step is all about gentle exfoliation. You can use a scrub and exfoliate the dead skin cells and any residue left on the nails and skin around. Be gentle while exfoliating.

3. Moisturising

For this step, it is better to use humectant-based moisturisers. These moisturisers draw moisture from the surroundings and help retain the water on the skin's surface, thus enhancing skin with deep moisturisation. Massage the moisturiser over your nail skin for around 30 seconds in circular motions to make the skin look plump and reduce dark spots.

4. Occlusive Application

In this step, take petroleum jelly and apply it all over your hands. Rub the cuticles, nails and spaces between your fingers to add much-needed moisture.

5. Cover Your Hands

After moisturising your hands with petroleum jelly, make sure to cover your hands so that everything stays in place. You can either use a pair of soft gloves or cover your hands with a cloth material. This will help in locking the moisture and giving a shine to your hands and nails.

Benefits Of Nail Slugging:

-Perfect for dry hands and nail breakage

-Perfect to keep the skin of hands moisturised and bacteria-free

-Helps in healing peeling and nail breakage

-Treats flaking and dryness caused in the winter season

-Provides protection from low humidity, brisk winds and cold temperatures

-Promotes stronger and healthy nails