Nahay Khay 2022: Puja Vidhi, Dos And Don'ts To Follow On This Day

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Chhath Puja is all set to begin on October 28, 2022. The festival starts with Nahay Khay and ends with Usha Arghya.

Celebrated by Hindus, it is dedicated to Lord Surya who is worshipped during all four days of this Puja. The first day of the four-day-long festival is called Nahay Khay and those who perform this Puja take a holy dip into a water body and take only one meal on this day.

The Puja is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh and is one of the most important festivals in these states. It needs to be celebrated with many rituals and so it is important to know all the dos and don'ts.

People who observe the fast should wake up early in the morning and must worship Lord Surya before consuming meals. Those observing the fast, should dress neatly and prepare food as prasad and offer it to the Sun. Apart from all the food items prepared for prasad, devotees must make chana daal and kaddoo bhaat (pumpkin rice).

The second day of Chhath is called Kharna and on this day the Vratis (those who observe Puja) do on eat or drink anything before the Puja which is done in the evening. The prasad of kheer is prepared with arwa chawal and gud (jaggery). The 36-long hour fast is observed till the fourth day, i.e., the Parana Day.

CHHATH PUJA NAHAY KHAY 2022: IMPORTANT DO'S AND DON'TS TO FOLLOW

- On this day, devotees should wake up early and clean every corner of the house. The most important thing during this festival is one must maintain hygiene during all four days.

- Do not eat before taking a bath. Apply vermillion after taking bath and start preparing the prasad.

- The cooking ingredients must not include onion, ginger, or garlic and must be kept separately and not with other food items.

- Rock salt should be used in the making of prasad, such as rice, beans, and vegetables.

- Once the prasad is offered to the diety, the first person consuming it should be the person who is observing the fast.

- The Vrati should offer milk and water to God Surya while worshipping and should listen to the vrat katha at night.