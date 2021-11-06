New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Nagula Chavithi is an auspicious day that is dedicated to worship Nag Devtas. It is observed on the fourth day after the Diwali festival and falls on Chaturthi Tithi after Amavasya of Kartik month of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar.

This special day is also celebrated by married women for the well-being and longevity of their children. Nagula Chavithi in Kartik month is an important festival that is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and a few parts of Tamil Nadu.

Nagula Chavithi 2021: Date and Time

Nagula Chavithi on Monday, November 8 ,2021

Nagula Chavithi Puja Muhurat 10:59 to 13:10

Chavithi tithi begins November 07 at 16:21

Chavithi tithi ends November 08 at 13:16

Nagula Chavithi 2021: Significance

Snakes are considered as representative of Nag Devtas. People worship snakes with the belief that Puja offered to them will reach to Nag Devtas. Here are 12 Nag Devtas who are worshipped on Nagula Chavithi-

1. Ananta

2. Vasuki

3. Shesha

4. Padma

5. Kambala

6. Karkotaka

7. Ashvatara

8. Dhirtarashtra

9. Shankhpala

10. Kaliya

11. Takshaka

12. Pingala

Nagas are also an important chain of ecosystem, worshipping them is a way to protect forests and shelter places of snakes and other animals.

Nagula Chavithi 2021: Rituals

The rituals and puja vidhi differ from place to place.

- Naga Devta idols are placed and home and puja is performed.

- Some people go to Snake pit called Putta. They perform puja and offer naivedya to them.

-It is believed that ant hills are the staying place of snakes, so people perform puja to ant hills and offer milk, kumkum and special sweets.

- Diyas are lit near ant hills.

- A little bit of soil from the ant hills is taken and put it on the back the ears.

- Nagula Chavithi Puja Mantra are recited.

- Snake charmers bring cobras and people who can't go to ant hills feed them milk.

- There are some Naga temples where prayers are performed.

