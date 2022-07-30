Nag Panchami 2022: Know Why Snakes Are Worshipped In India

Nag Panchami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, which usually falls two days after Hariyali Teej. It is observed on Shukla Paksha Panchami during Sawan month. This year, Nag Panchami will be observed on August 2, 2022. The festival is also known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi. On this day, women worship Nag Devta and pray for the wellness of their families.

Nag Panchami 2022: Why Snakes are Worshipped in India?

Snakes hold a significant place in the Hindu scriptures. Lord Shiva is depicted as wearing a snake around his neck. Moreover, Lord Vishnu is also seen on Shesha Nag. It is also believed that Lord Krishna defeated Kaliya in Vrindavan. Therefore snakes have always been an integral part of Hindu scriptures.

According to Hindu beliefs, any puja offered to snakes would reach the serpent Gods. There are 12 serpent gods worshipped namely, Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala.

This year, Nag Panchami will be worshipped on August 2, 2022. The Panchami Tithi will begin at 5:31 AM on August 2, 2022, and will conclude at 5:41 AM on August 3, 2022.

It is believed that worshipping Nag Devta will protect the family from evil. Devotees keep fast and feed the poor. Moreover, Some devotees also make snake idols with clay at home. The deity is offered flowers, sweets, and milk.

The gates of Nagchandreshwar Temple are opened only on Nag Panchami. According to the Hindu scriptures, Nagraj Takshak himself comes into the temple. It is located on the third floor of the Mahakal temple and was built by King Bhoj in the year 1050. The Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain was built by Lord Brahma. It was demolished during the time of the Mughals. When Maratha kings ruled Ujjain, Ranoji Scindia rebuilt the Mahakal temple during his reign.