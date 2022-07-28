Nag Panchami 2022: Know Date, Timing, And Significance Of Festival

Nag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival where Nagas or snakes are worshipped by the Hindus. It is observed every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of the Lunar month of Shrawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar.

Nag Panchami usually falls two days after Hariyali Teej. On this day, women worship ' Nag Devta' and offer milk to snakes while praying for the wellness of their brothers and family.

Nag Panchmi 2022: Date And Timing

Nag Panchami this year will fall on August 2, 2022, which is Tuesday.

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat - 05:43 AM to 08:25 AM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 05:13 AM on Aug 02, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends - 05:41 AM on Aug 03, 2022

Nag Panchami Puja:

The main ritual of the festival is offering milk to the snake, referred to as Nag Devta in order to protect the family from evil. Many also observe fasts and feed the poor on the same day. Meanwhile, some devotees also make snake idols with clay at home. They offer flowers and milk to the idols and are placed near snake holes or burrows.

Nag Panchmi Puja Vidhi:

Devotees, on this day, take bath in the early morning and then create an image of Nag Devta using clay or cow dung on the door of the house. Durva, kusha (sacred grass), and flowers are offered to the Nag Devta and milk-based food items like kheer and sweets are made and presented to the deity. Some of the snake gods that people in India pray to on Nag Panchami are Ananta, Shesha, Vasuki, Kambala, Padma, and Kaliya.

Nag Panchami Significance:

It is believed that any Puja offered to snakes would reach the serpent Gods. Hence people worship live snakes on the day as representative of serpent Gods who are revered and worshipped in Hinduism.

Nag Panchami In Gujarat:

In Gujarat Nag Panchami, popularly known as Nag Pancham is observed 15 days later than that in most other states.