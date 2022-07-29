Nag Panchami 2022: Do's And Dont's To Follow On This Festival

Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival that is observed on fifth day of Shukla Paksha of the Lunar month of Shrawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar every year.

The traditional festival usually falls two days after Teej. Devotees, on this day worship Snakes or Nag Devta for the wellness of their family.

It is believed that worshipping Nag Devta will protect the family from evil. Many people, on this auspicious occasion, keep fasts and feed the poor. Some devotees also make snake idols with clay at home. The deity is offered flowers, sweets, and milk.

Meanwhile, fairs are also orgainsed at many places on the day of Nag Panchami.

Do's On Nag Panchami:

1. Keep a fast on Nag Panchami Day as it is considered sure protection against the fear of snakebite.

2. Offer milk, sweets, and flowers to serpent Gods.

3. Recite Nag Panchami mantra.

4. The day also signifies that you should love, respect, and embrace all forms of life on earth.

Don'ts On Nag Panchami:

1. Do not plough earth on Nag Panchami day as it can harm/kill snakes residing in the earth.

2. Do not cut trees on this day as it may harm/kill serpents hiding/living on trees.

3. Do not do any sewing-related work as it is considered inauspicious.

4. Do not put an iron pan on fire or cook food in an iron vessel on Nag Panchami.

Significance Of The Day:

It is believed that any Puja offered to snakes would reach the serpent Gods. Hence people worship live snakes on the day as representative of serpent Gods who are revered and worshipped in Hinduism.