Nag Panchami 2022: 5 Most Amazing Snake Temples In India

Nag Panchami is observed on Shukla Paksha Panchami during Sawan month and is celebrated two days after Hariyali Teej. Women worship Nag Devta and pray for the wellness of their families on this festival. Also known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi, Nag Panchami will be observed on August 2 this year. In Hindu scriptures, snakes have an integral part and have been represented by many Hindu gods as well.

For instance, Lord Shiva is depicted wearing a snake around his neck and Lord Visnu is seen on Shesh Naag. Moreover, there are 12 serpent gods worshipped namely, Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala. There are some snake temples in India as well. Take a look at 5 amazing snake temples in India.

Bhujang Naga Temple

Every year during Nag Panchami, a fair is held around this temple. It is believed that the locals build the temple on the Bhujiya hills in remembrance of the last Naga Clan Bhujanga, who died in the battle. Therefore the temple is called Bhujang Naga Temple.

Mannarsala Temple

Mannarsala Temple is located in Kerala and is dedicated to Lord Nagaraja, the king of serpents. Around 30,000 stone snake idols and images can be found in the temple. Moreover, it is believed that the temple is 3000 years old.

Sheshnag Temple

Sheshnag Temple is located in Jammu And Kashmir. The temple is dedicated to Sheshnag, who is called the king of snakes. It is believed that Sheshnag created a lake near Pahalgam and he still lives there. Therefore, a temple was built on the bank.

Nagaraja Temple

The main deities of this temple are Lord Krishna and Nagaraja, whereas, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Subrahmanya Swami and Dwarapalaka are the upadevathas at this temple. It is believed that once a girl accidentally the sickle hit the five-headed serpent. Later, she reported the incident to the nearest village. So, the villagers cleaned that place and built a shrine to preserve it for worship. You can see several statues of a cobra at the temple.

Agasanahalli Nagappa

This temple is dedicated to Lord Narasimha. You can also see a golden-coloured snake around the temple. Sage Agastya performed his meditation at this place, hence, this temple is called Agasanahalli.