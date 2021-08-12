Nag Panchami 2021: A temple name Nagachandreshwar in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh open its door for devotees once a year. Scroll down to know why

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Nag Panchami is just around the corner, and devotees are busy preparing in full swing. On this day, devotees worship Lord of Snakes or Nag Devta to keep their family safe and sound. This auspicious festival falls every year in Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar on the Shukla Paksha Panchami. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on August 13, Friday.

On this day, devotees visit the temple to offer milk to the Lord of Snakes and get rid of Sarp Dosh. However, not many know that there is one temple in India that opens only on this day. Yes, you read that right, a temple name Nagachandreshwar in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh open its door for devotees once a year.

Nagachandreshwar Temple History

As per ancient texts, the Mahakaleshwar temple that was built by Lord Brahma in Ujjain was demolished during the Mughals reign. However, later Maratha King, Ranoji Scindia rebuilt the temple, and after years the idol of Nagchandrashwara was installed. As per the puranic text, his idol was found from the remains of the demolished temple.

This temple is located on the third floor of the Mahakal temple which was built by King Bhoj in the year 1050. The structure of the temple has a ten-headed serpent God, Sheh Naag, and under his shadow, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha are placed. As per Hindu belief, Nagraj Takshak comes to this temple every Nag Panchami.

Every year, devotees come from different cities and states come to Nagachandreshwar Temple to worship the Lord of Snake on eve of Nag Panchami. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple will not host any big event.

Nag Panchami is one of the auspicious festivals in Sawan, and on this day, some devotees also worship Lord Shiva as he adorns Vasuki around his neck.

