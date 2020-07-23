New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Nag Panchami 2020 is celebrated across the nation today. This unique festival of worshipping snakes is celebrated on the Panchami Tithi (fifth day) of the Shukla Paksha (as the moon waxes) in the month of Sawan or Shravan in India.

On Nag Panchami 2020, devotees worship serpent gods and ask for their forgiveness. Worshipping snakes in Hindu culture holds greater importance as even Lord Shiva carries snakes around his neck like a garland. Nag Panchami 2020 is also known as Nag Chaturthi and Nagul Chavithi.

On Nag Panchami, women across the nation worship serpent gods and offer them milk and pray for their brother’s and family’s health and well being. According to Hindu beliefs, anything offered to snakes on this day would reach directly to the serpent gods

It is believed that worshipping the serpent god on this day gives him grace and there is no fear of any harm from the snake. Those who have ‘Kaal Sarp Dosh’ in their horoscope, get rid of this curse by worshipping them on this day.

Significance of Nag Panchami

The festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated because there is tremendous rainfall during the month of Shravan. Because of this, during this time, snakes often come out of their burrows because of rain that fills their burrows with water. They can kill humans to save themselves.

To prevent this, the festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated. On this day, snakes are fed with milk. It is believed that snakes have a sharp memory and remember the faces of people who harm them. When the snakes avenge it, they also harm the family members of that person. So to please them, serpents were worshipped on this day.

History of Nag Panchami

The festival of Nag Panchami began when Takshak, the king of snakes, stalked King Janamejaya's father Parikshit and killed him. To avenge his death, King Janamejaya conducted a yajna to eliminate the entire Naga caste. The day that this yagna was stopped due to the intervention of the Brahmin Astika Rishi was the day of Nag Panchami and since then this day is celebrated for Nag Puja.

According to another legend, Lord Krishna killed Kaliya Nag on Panchami of Shukla Paksha of Saavan month. In this way he had saved the lives of the Gokulvasis. Since then, the festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated every year.

Posted By: Talib Khan