New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Nag Panchami is a unique festival is celebrated on the Panchami Tithi (fifth day), Shukla Paksha (as the moon waxes) in India. The festival of Nag Panchami is also known as Nag Chaturthi and Nagul Chavithi and falls two days after Hariyali Teej and is highly auspicious to worship the serpent Gods.

On this highly auspicious day, people worship snake deities like Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala and Kaliya. To seek the blessings of the snake Gods, people offer milk, turmeric, kumkum and flowers. It is believed that offering snakes milk is highly auspicious on this day.

Know about the auspicious Puja Muhurat

The festival dedicated to snakes will be celebrated on July 25. Panchami tithi begins at 2:34 PM on July 24 and ends at 12:02 PM on July 25. The puja muhurat begins at 05:39 AM on July 25, 2020, and ends at 08:22 AM on the same day. The Nag Panchami puja will be completed in a total duration of 2 hours and 44 minutes.

How is it celebrated?

In India, women worship Nag devta and offer milk to snakes on this day.

On this day, women pray for the wellness of their brothers and family and it is widely believed that anything offered to snakes on this day would reach the serpent gods. Some of the most popular divine snake characters in the sacred Hindu scriptures are Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka, and Pingala.

Devotees offer milk to a clay idol or a metal sculpture of a snake. Perform the puja with sincere devotion. In one of the best ways to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings during the auspicious month of Shravan, people perform Rudrabhishek on Nag Panchami Day. In India, some regions observe the holy celebration of Nag Panchami on different days. For example, in states like Bengal, Bihar, and several other areas, it is celebrated on the Panchami Tithi in the month of Shravan, Krishna Paksha waning phase of the Moon). The name of the month may differ according to the Amavasyant calendar. This year, it is being celebrated today.

Posted By: Simran Babbar