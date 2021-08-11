Naag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla paksh of Lunar month of Shrawan. Scroll down to read more about the festival of snakes.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Naag Panchami is one of its kind festival in Hindus which is dedicated to snakes. Yes, on this day, in India, Nepal and many other countries Nagas or snakes are worshipped. For the unversed, Naag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla paksh of Lunar month of Shrawan.

In some states Rajasthan, Gujarat etc it is observed on the fifth day of Krishna paksh of Shrawan. Take a look below to read more about this unique festival

Naag Panchami 2021: Date and time

Panchami starts- Aug 12 at 03:24 pm

Panchami ends- Aug 13 at 01:42 pm

Naag panchami puja muhurat- Aug 13. 05:49 am - 08:28 am

Naag Panchami 2021: Significance

To seek blessings and to ward off poisonous snakes, devotees worship nagas. The diety is made as a painting or made of silver, wood or stone. A reverential bath with milk is a way of traditional worship. Mahadev or God Shiva is also considered the lord of snakes and since the month of Shrawan is dedicated to him, this makes it another reason for Naag Panchami to be an auspicious day.

Naag Panchami 2021: Puja and celebration

On this day snake charmers roam with live snake Cobra, people worship with offering of milk to them.

On this day snake charmers roam with live snake Cobra, people worship with offering of milk to them. In some parts of country people observe vishari puja or Bishari puja as vish which means poison.

In some places, doorways and walls outside are painted with pictures of different snakes, auspicious mantras are also written with the belief that these depictions will ward off poisonous snakes.

As Lord Shiva holds a snake around his neck, on this day devotees worship Lord Shiva and perform Rudra Abhishek.

Many devotees observe fast and brahmins are invited for feast.

Special mantras are recited.

Naag Panchami 2021: Mantra

Naga preeta bhavanti shantimapnoti via viboh

Sashanti lok ma sadhya modate shashttih samh

Anantam Vasukim Shesham Padmanabham Cha Kabalam

Shankhapalam Dhritarashtram Cha Takshakam Kaliyam Tatha Etani Nava Namani Naganam Cha Mahatmanah Sayankale Pathennityam Pratahkale Visheshatah Tasya Vishabhayam Nasti Sarvatra Vijayi Bhavet

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal