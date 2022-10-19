5 Must-Read Risk Factors That Pregnant Women Should Not Ignore

PREGNANCY with itself brings numerous health and lifestyle changes that one needs to focus on. Numerous factors can make a pregnancy high risk or complicated such as existing health conditions, age factors, lifestyle and other health issues. Being a parent is the most wonderful feeling on the earth and brings along joy, emotions and uncountable experiences to withhold throughout life.

Pregnancy is one of the most crucial phases for a mother to be and it is quite important to be diligent with all the apt knowledge. It is essential to note even small changes occurring during the nine months of pregnancy to avoid any misshappenings. Read below some risk factors that pregnant women should never ignore.

1. Regular Contractions

Infrequent contractions are a part of pregnancy, but experiencing regular contractions is something you need to be cautious about. If you're having contractions more than six times in an hour, this might be a sign of pre-term labor.

2. Vaginal Bleeding

Bleeding and spotting from the vagina during pregnancy is quite common. According to WebMD, around 20 per cent of women have some bleeding during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. However, bleeding can occur for several reasons and might also be because of a threatened miscarriage. Excessive bleeding similar to menstruation can be a warning sign and urges the need to consult a doctor.

3. Low or High Blood Sugar

Many pregnant women go through gestational diabetes during their pregnancy and are required to manage their blood sugar levels. Moreover, these conditions can give rise to many other problems and requires one to be vigilant and consult a doctor.

4. Swelling of Limb

It is common to experience swelling of legs, ankles, fingers and feet during pregnancy, is uncomfortable but does not harms the baby. If this swelling starts during the day and does not go down even after rest, it may be a risk factor and you should consult your doctor.

5. Less Baby Movements

Baby in the fetus starts movements in the early 20 weeks of pregnancy and becomes more frequent around after 28 weeks. If you notice fewer movements, it's better to visit a doctor as it may lead to stillbirth. So, it's best to consult your doctor to know better.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)