Must-Know Pros And Cons Before Right-Swiping Your Next Match On Dating Apps

NUMEROUS DATING apps have proven to be beneficial in connecting with people worldwide. Ever since the pandemic, online dating on dating apps has become a trend. However, the recent case of heinous crime of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab has set the internet on fire. According to numerous reports, they both met on an online dating app, fell in love and decided to live together. This brutal case has stirred up questions about the usage of dating apps in today's era where the identity of the other person on the app is unknown.

According to Cloudwards, around 323 million people worldwide used dating apps or dating sites to meet new people in 2021 with almost 14 per cent of online users getting married to someone they met online on a dating app. According to research by Healthy Framework, around a quarter of users communicate with four or five people at once on dating apps, whereas, only 11 per cent of users talk to a single person at a time. Approximately, 26 per cent of men and 32 per cent of women claim to have fear of safety at some point while using dating apps.

From Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Badoo, Her, Happn and many other popular dating apps, online dating has become much more efficient and user-friendly. However, experiences on online dating apps tend to be mixed. Let's have a look at some pros and cons of online dating.

Pros Of Online Dating

1. Makes it easy to meet new people

With millions of users on dating apps, it is quite efficient and easy to connect and meet new people with the same and different interests and hobbies.

2. Gives You Control

The most important benefit of online dating is that if your find that your match is not right for you, you can unmatch them, block them and get out of that conversation without the hassles of the faceoff and other things.

3. Numerous Choices

With billions of people using dating apps for online dating, it offers your a pool of choices to choose from. From age, interests, hobbies and many more, you can choose your match according to your desired preferences.

4. Geographical Flexibility

Online dating allows you to connect with people worldwide while sitting at home. You can connect with people miles away from you with one touch.

Cons Of Online Dating

1. Catfishing

It is a deceptive activity in which a person creates a fake identity on social networking sites to target other people. Creating a fake identity online to lure people into relationships, using fake photos and pretending to be someone else is a major drawbacks of online dating.

2. Ghosting

A 2019 study by sage Journal showed that the respondents of the study had ghosted 29 per cent of the people they dated online and 25 per cent have ghosted themselves on online dating apps. Ghosting is when someone terminates all contact with you without any explanation.

3. Harassment

People, especially women face a high rate of harassment online. The 2017 Center Survey found that around 45 per cent of men and 39 per cent of women experience some sort of online harassment. The aftermath of online harassment turns out to be traumatic in many cases.

4. Privacy Hindrance

Online dating has a huge strain on the privacy of users. Your photos, personal information and other data can be used for numerous purposes and can be lurked on various platforms. hackers can easily fetch out the personal and financial information of a user which is the most dangerous threat of online dating.

5. Are Pricey

With numerous dating apps available for use, a limited of them provide free access to people worldwide. Users have to pay a specific amount monthly to enjoy the basic and advanced features of dating apps.