New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Taj Mahal, an immense mausoleum of white marble, is one of the greatest architectural and artistic achievements. The beautiful monument, which is also considered a symbol of love, was constructed by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the loving memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. She was considered one of the most beautiful queens of her time. The emperor loved her more than anything and the couple has 14 children together. However, Mumtaz passed away after giving birth to her last child in 1631 due to complications in pregnancy.

Read on to know more interesting facts about her:

Facts about Mumtaz Mahal

- Her name before marriage was Arjumand Banu Begum.

- She was born on 27 April, 1593 and died on 17 June, 1631.

- She accompanied her husband in a fighting campaign in the Deccan plateau, Burhanpur, where while giving birth to her 14th child she died from postpartum hemorrhage.

- Her body was temporarily buried on the bank of Tapti river in a garden known as Zindabad.

- Her body in a golden casket was brought to Agra where it was placed in a small building at the bank of Yamuna river.

- Place of burial Taj Mahal, Agra. The bodies of Shahjahan and Mumtaz are placed beneath the inner chamber with their faces towards Mecca.

- Her father Abu'l- Hasan Asaf Khan, a wealthy Persian noble.

- Her niece of Nurjahan, who was wife of Mughal emperor Jahangir.

- Mumtaz Mahal was married at the age of 19, on April 30, 1612 to Prince Khurram, later came known by regnal name Shah Jahan.

- Mumtaz Mahal title was conferred by Shahjahan upon her from Persian word meaning- the exalted one of the palace.

- She gave birth to 14 children, 6 daughters and 8 sons, only 7 survived.

- Died during the birth of 14th child, daughter Gauhar Ara Begum who survived and lived for 75 years.

- Mumtaz was well-versed in Arabic and Persian languages and composed poems. She was a talented and cultured woman.

- Mumtaz was a trusted advisor and companion to her husband, she worked with her husband towards justice and mercy in his ruling.

- At court Mumtaz was given the responsibility of keeping the Imperial seal of the land on the Mehr Uzaz.

- Upon Shahjahan accession to the Ghrina Mumtaz was designated with the titles:

Malika - i - Jahan ( queen of the world)

Malika - is - Zamane (queen of the age)

Mallikai - Hindustani ( queen of hindustan)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal