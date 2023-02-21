Multani Mitti Powder And Skincare: Here's Why This Natural Remedy Is Good For Skin

A NATURAL component called multani mitti is used in beauty treatments to heal skin conditions and produce clear skin. Multani Mitti and Fuller's Earth are required for skin care. Fuller's earth is a substance that draws out oil, filth, and impurities from the skin, leaving it smooth, clear, and soft. Whether they have oily skin or dry skin, it is appropriate for both.

Exfoliating Face Mask

By combining sabudana, lime juice, brown sugar, sabudana, and multani mitti, this face mask that works for all skin types helps to remove dead skin and impurities from the face. After massaging the eye area for ten minutes, wash with cool water and hydrate. Also, it works well as a body scrub.

Want Skin That Glows?

Honey or rose water combined with multani mitti will result in youthful, shining skin. To achieve beautiful skin, frequently apply this face pack.

Fantastic For Exfoliation

In order to remove dead skin cells and leave our skin gleaming, exfoliation is necessary. A natural scrub called multani mitti can be used to get rid of dead skin cells.

Good For Blemishes And Spots

Face acne scars can result from bursting pimples. Multani mitti is a face pack that can be used twice a week to remove blemishes.It contains lemon water.

The Best Way To Get Fairness

Fairness is something that people need, and multani mitti is a fantastic method to get it without spending a lot of money.

Helps Tighten The Skin

Apply multani mitti to your face and neck three times a week, using rose water to make it. This will tighten the skin and lessen sagging. Our skin becomes sagging and loose as we age.

Suitable For Oily Skin

For oily skin, Multani Mitti can be applied once per week to regulate the oiliness of the skin.