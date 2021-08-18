Muharram 2021: On this day, Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his family were martyred during the battle of Karbala. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Muharram 2021 is the first month of the Islamic calendar which started on August 10, Tuesday. It is one of the sacred months of the year, which falls after the holy month of Ramadan. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura, better known as the Mourning, Shi' i Muslims. This year, Ashura will be observed in India on August 19 and 20,2021, as per the Islamic calendar.

Muharram 2021: What is Ashura?

Ashura is the tenth day of New Year, Muharram. It is one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Quran-- - Rajab, Dhu al-Qi'dah and Dhu al-HijjahOn this day, Islamic preachers mourn the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali and his family. Suni Muslims observe fasting while Shi'i Muslims eat as little as possible.

Muharram 2021: Ashura Significance

On this day, Prophet Musa was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God. Also, on this day, Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his family were martyred during the battle of Karbala. Shias mourn Imam's death by self-flagellating, that is, by cutting themselves with knives, swords and other sharp objects, to emulate the suffering of his death. Whereas, other Muslims observe the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. As per Muslim mythology, Prophet Muhammad never said that one should shed blood for Allah or hurt oneself.

During this sacred month of Muharram, warfare is forbidden and should devote all their time to worship Allah.

The mourning period begins with the first night day of Muharram and continues for ten nights climaxing on the day of Ashura, known as the Day of Ashura. The last days of Ashura are significant as Hussain, his family and followers were deprived of water from the seventh day of Muharram. On the tenth day, Husain and his followers were killed by the army of Yazid.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv