Muharram 2021: It was on this day, Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, his family and followers were martyred during the battle of Karbala.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Muharram 2021 is the second most holy and sacred month for Muslims after Ramadan. It is the first month of the Islamic calendar that marks the beginning of the Muslim's New Year. The word Muharram means forbidden, that is, Islamic preachers are prohibited from warfare and must devote their time to worshipping Allah.

The first day of Muharram is known as Al Hijri, and the 10th day is called Ashura. This year, all Indian Muslims will observe this day on August 20, 2021. It was on this day, Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, his family and followers were martyred during the battle of Karbala.

As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some shayaris that you can share on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status to mark this day.

"Taa Hashar Ye Khiyal Meray Dil Ka Chain Hai Mohsin Meri Nijaat Ka Zamin Hussain Hai"

“Zikkr-E-Husain Aayaa To Ankhain Chalak Parein, Paani Ko Kitna Piyaar Hai Abb Bhi Hussain Say!”

“Selaab Dekhta Hoon Tou Hota Hai Ye

Gumaan-Paani Phirta Hai Talash-E-Hussain Main”

“Sar Gair K Aage Na Jukane Wala Aur

Nezey Pey Bhi Quraan Sunaney Wala

Islam Se Kya Poochte Ho Kon Hussain

Islam Ko Islam Banane Wala"

“Kiya Jalwaa Karbala Me Dikhaya Hussain Ne,

Sajde Main Ja Ke Sarr Katayaa Hussain Ne!”

Dasht-e-Bala Ko Arsh Ka Zeena Bana Diya

Jangul Ko Muhammad (S.A.W.W) Ka Madina Banna Diya

Hr Zaare Ko Najaf Ka Nageena Banna Diya Hussain (A.S)

Tum Ny Marne Ko Jeena Banna Diya..!!

Woh Jisne Apne Nana Ka Wada Wafa Kar Diya;

Ghar Ka Ghar Sapurd-e-Khuda Kar Diya;

Nosh Kar Liya Jiss Ne Shahadat Ka Jaam;

Uss “Hussain Ibne Ali” Par lakhon Salaam!

Karib Allah ke aao to koi baat bane,

Imaan phir se jagao to koi baat bane,

Lahoo jo beh gaya Karbala me,

Unke Maqsad ko samjho to koi baat bane

Janat ki aarzu main Kahan ja rahe hain log

Janat to Karbala main Khareedi HUSSAIN ne

Duniya o Aakhrat main Jo rehna ho chain se

Jeena ALI se seekho Marna HUSSAIN se

