Muharram is a holy period in Islam as during this time Muslims mourn the death of Ḥusayn ibn Ali and his family. Scroll down to know more about the special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Muharram is considered as one of the most scared and holy periods in Islam. It falls on the first month of the Muslim calendar. This year Muharram is being observed on August 10.

This is considered as one of those four sacred months of the year during when warfare is forbidden. Muharram marks the beginning of a new year in Islam. However, the tenth day which is the day of Ashura, is known as the mourning day for Muslims, especially Shia Muslims, because of the murder of Ḥusayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

The Muslims, mainly Shias, on this day begin mourning on the first night of Muharram and continue it for the next days. On the tenth day, the mourning ends which is known as the 'day of Ashura'. Take a look at the significance and history about the sacred period

Muharram: Significance

Muharram is an extremely holy month among Muslims when they mourn the death of Ḥusayn ibn Ali and his family. To honour Ḥusayn ibn Ali’s sacrifice, war is prohibited among Muslims, especially the Shias, in this month. On this tenth day of Muharram – the Ashura – the Muslims observe fast and wear black dresses.

They also mourn the death of Ḥusayn ibn Ali by forming a chain and beating themselves which is known as ‘Tatbir’ or ‘Qama Zani’. However, several people just observe Muharram by chanting “Ya Hussain” or “Ya Ali”. It is noteworthy to mention that the Muharram processions will not take place this year because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Muharram: History



According to Muslim legends, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Ḥusayn ibn Ali and his six-year-old son were martyred in the Battle of Karbala (Karbala is a city in modern day Iraq) on this day. It is believed that the Battle of Karbala took place on the 10th day of Muharram which is why this day is called Ashura. The enemy soldiers left Ḥusayn ibn Ali without food and water in the desert and killed them mercilessly.

