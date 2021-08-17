Shia Muslims mourn during the days of Muharram and they observe partial fasting, wear black, do street procession etc. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Muharram is the month of remembrance and it is considered to be the second most important and holy month of the year after Ramzan. In the Islamic calendar, beginning of month depends upon when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted. Muharram migrates throughout the solar year because Islamic Lunar Calendar is 11 to 12 days shorter than the solar year.

Muharram 2021: Ashura

Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram and this year it is falling on August 19, 2021. Shia Muslims mourn the tragedy of Husain Ibn Ali's family. Iman Hussain Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad was martyred by the forces of Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad and to commemorate this event Muharram observances are carried out.

Shia Muslims express the emotions of grief with the thumping of the chest called maatam. Morning of Muharram is primarily observed by Shia and Sufism and others. It is the set of commemoration of rituals. Many rituals take place in Hussainia, which are congregation halls. Shia Muslims mourn during the days of Muharram. Partial fasting, wearing black, street procession, etc are observed.

Muharram 2021: Tazia

Tazia is one form of mourning. It is the theatrical reenactment of the Battle of Karbala. As an act of mourning, Tatbir, a form of ritual, was practiced by some Muslims. Meanwhile, to mark the day in Hyderabad, the Bibi-ka-Alam procession is carried out annually.

On the other hand, in the country of Indonesia, the event is known as Tabuik. In Mauritius event is known as Ghoom Festival or Yamse. According to the Shia belief, taking part in the mourning rituals will help to get salvation on the day of judgment.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal