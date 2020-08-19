Muharram is celebrated as the beginning of the Islamic calendar, it is widely known as Hijri or Arabic New Year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:

Islamic New Year begins on the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram, it is also known as Arabic New Year and Hijri New Year. It is believed, that this day is celebrated to mark the presence of holy prophet Hijra on this birth anniversary. On this auspicious and big day, people shared wishes to each other, they share Muharram quotes, happy Hijri new year, Hijri new year wishes, Hijri new year WhatsApp messages, Hijri new year facebook messages, Hijri new year WhatsApp status, Hijri new year WhatsApp gif, Happy Arabic new year, Arabic new year wishes, Arabic new year WhatsApp messages, Arabic new year Facebook status, Arabic new year WhatsApp gif and much more.

On this special occasion, many countries mark public holidays to seek celebration and welcoming a new year. Apart from India, countries like UAE, Oman have announced Agust 23 to be a holiday for Muharram. However, Muharram's date is dependent on the arrival of the moon. In India, it is planned to celebrate Arabic New Year on August 20 but the date may vary. If the moon will sight on August 19, then the month of Dhul Hijjah will end and it will lead to the new beginnings. However, until the beginning of the new Islamic month and moon will remain hidden.

Apart from scriptures, some astronomical organizations have also made an Islamic calendar that uses the calculations back from 622 common eras. However, there are various methods to calculate the beginning of Hijra New Year.

Meanwhile, people can share these beautiful messages to their family and friends on a special day.

1, Wishing you a peaceful and successful Hijra New Year.

2, Allah bless you with the Muharram 1442 greeting to you.

3, Sending you prayers for your and your family’s well being. Happy Hijra New year.

4, May almighty showers all his blessings on you. Happy New Year.

5, Wishing you and your family a very delighted New Year.

Posted By: Srishti Goel