New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The much-famous Mughal Gardens that is situated in the heart of Delhi is all set to reopen for the public from today. The aesthetic garden is filled with a number of plants and flowers that beautifies the capital of the country. According to the statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, it read that the Mughal Gardens is all set to reopen for the general public from February 13, 2021, to March 21, 2021, between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs. The garden will remain close on Mondays as that are maintenance days, the statement read.

In the statement, it was also mentioned that President Ramnath Kovind will open the 'Udyanotsav'. However, due to the COVID19 pandemic, certain precautionary measures will be taken care of. There is also a change in the booking process this time as the visitors need to make an online booking to visit the garden.

Here are the details you need to know about the opening of the Mughal garden:

How to do the online booking?

Keeping in mind the coronavirus situation, the bookings for the visit to Mughal gardens will be made online. It can be made on the official site of Rashtrapati Sachivalya- https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/. Due to COVID19, visitors will be not allowed for the walk-in entry. Adding to this, there will be seven pre-hourly booked slots.

Entry and exit Gates

The entry and exit gates will be from gate no 35 of the President's estate.

What is the nearest Metro station?

The nearest metro station to this beautiful garden is the Central Secretariat. This metro station is on the yellow line.

What are the rules due to the COVID19 pandemic?

*There will be a proper arrangement of drinking water, hand sanitiser, medical facility, and many others.

*Apart from this, the visitors are advised to not bring any water bottles, cameras, handbags, boxes, umbrellas, and any other items with them.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma